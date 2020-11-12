Catholic school in DeKalb sees COVID-19 spike after Halloween party

“I am disappointed that despite the extraordinary effort and exorbitant expense to the school to ensure a safe environment, we have instances where safety protocols are totally ignored off school grounds,” Spellman said in his Nov. 4 letter. “Please know that this is not a political or ideological undercurrent or a subject of debate, but one of pure caution to protect our 1,100 students and 150 faculty and staff."

Two days later, Spellman ordered the entire sophomore class to quarantine until Nov. 15, two weeks after the Halloween party. He encouraged their siblings to quarantine as well.

“The brief enjoyment of some has created hardship for all,” Spellman said in that letter.

Spellman said Sunday the school would be closed Monday and Tuesday at the direction of the Health Department and the Archdiocesan COVID Task Force. Simpson announced Monday the closure had been extended through the week.

As contact tracing continues, the school will contact any families who need to remain quarantined after this week, Smith said.

“We hope that people will stay home and stay safe,” she said.