Scandrett wins Henry sheriff’s race

Reginald Scandrett, running as a Democrat, defeated Republican candidate Jack Redlinger by a 60-40 margin to win the race for Henry County sheriff. The two men emerged from a primary field of 10 to vie for the slot being left vacant by Keith McBrayer, who is retiring after three terms in office and 40 years with the Henry County Sheriff’s Office. One countywide officeholder who is not retiring is Donald Cleveland, who has won a third full term after taking office a decade ago upon his predecessor’s resignation. Cleveland was unopposed in 2012 and won a close race in 2016 as a Republican before switching to the Democrat side for the 2020 campaign.