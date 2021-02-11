Hall deputies respond to church burglary, find suspect hiding inside

Members of a Hall County church had their prayers answered rather quickly after reporting a burglary Tuesday afternoon.
Deputies who responded to Calvary Baptist Church were able to locate the suspect hiding inside, unbeknownst to the members who had reported the break-in, Hall County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Derreck Booth said.
Robert Keith Boyd, 40, of Winder, was arrested and charged with second-degree burglary. He remains in the Hall County Jail on $5,700 bond, jail records show.
According to the initial investigation, deputies responded to the burglary call about 1 p.m. They met with the church members who had found evidence of a break-in and investigated the scene. During their investigation, they spotted Boyd hiding behind a partition inside the church.
Boyd was arrested and money that had been stolen was recovered, Booth said. Other than broken glass, there was no serious damage to the church, he added.