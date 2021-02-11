Hall deputies respond to church burglary, find suspect hiding inside

Robert Keith Boyd, 40, of Winder, was arrested and charged with second-degree burglary. He remains in the Hall County Jail on $5,700 bond, jail records show.

According to the initial investigation, deputies responded to the burglary call about 1 p.m. They met with the church members who had found evidence of a break-in and investigated the scene. During their investigation, they spotted Boyd hiding behind a partition inside the church.