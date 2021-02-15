H. Frank Smith, who helped build Atlanta skyline, dead at 93

Smith was a graduate of Georgia Tech with a degree in electrical engineering and was a professional engineer registered in Georgia, Florida, and Virginia. As president and part owner of Allison-Smith Company, an electrical contracting and engineering firm, he helped build the original Lenox Square Mall, the original Merchandise Mart, the Hyatt Regency Hotel, a majority of the Peachtree Center buildings, the Omni Arena, the original Omni Center buildings, and the core electrical for several metro shopping malls, including Northlake, Southlake and Cumberland Malls. He also provided electrical engineering services for the Proctor and Gamble headquarters in Cincinnati, Ohio, and seven IBM buildings in Boca Raton/Delray Florida.

Smith was born in Doerun, Georgia, on May 2, 1927. He served in the Army U.S. from 1944-46, and established and served as assistant scout master for Boy Scout Troop 370 in Atlanta. He was awarded the Silver Beaver in recognition of his service to scouting.