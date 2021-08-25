Gwinnett County to improve Thompson Mill Road, Peachtree Industrial Boulevard

Gwinnett Commissioner Marlene Fosque wrote in a statement to the AJC that the projects were approved after the board considered the needs of the community for an easier, faster, and safer commute.

“Surrounding businesses and large campuses will experience less traffic congestion during operating hours,” Fosque wrote. “The addition of turning lanes will also improve traffic flow through Thompson Mill Road by removing stopped and turning vehicles from through traffic, improving road safety and reducing the frequency and severity of accidents within the corridor once constructed.”

Funding for the projects will come from the county’s 2017 Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax (SPLOST) program, which funds Gwinnett County facilities and projects through a sales tax on county residents.