Gwinnett students return to online-only learning for a day

After resuming in-person classes on Monday, students in Gwinnett County Public Schools will have a digital learning day on Tuesday. The day was scheduled last year when the district amended the school calendar.
Students will access lessons in online but will not have class time with teachers, according to a notice sent last week to families and staff.
Meals will be available for curbside pick-up at schools Tuesday and Gwinnett will deliver meals along all bus routes. Buses will run their routes from about 10:45 a.m. to noon
The entire school district of about 177,000 students learned digitally last week due to staffing shortages caused by the coronavirus pandemic. School buildings reopened Monday for the 55% of students whose families had chosen in-person classes.
As of Monday, according to school district data, 309 staffers and in-person students have active cases of COVID-19.