Gwinnett students to resume in-person learning next week

Tuesday will remain a digital learning day as scheduled last year when the calendar was approved. Students will access lessons in eCLASS but will not have virtual class time with teachers, who will use the day to plan lessons, according to a Friday morning notice to families and staff.

Meals will be available for curbside pick-up at schools Tuesday and Gwinnett will deliver meals along all bus routes. Buses will run their routes from about 10:45 a.m. to noon.