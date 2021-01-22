Gwinnett students to resume in-person learning next week

After switching to digital learning all week due to staff shortages amid the coronavirus pandemic, Gwinnett County Public Schools will resume in-person instruction Monday for students whose families have chosen it.
Tuesday will remain a digital learning day as scheduled last year when the calendar was approved. Students will access lessons in eCLASS but will not have virtual class time with teachers, who will use the day to plan lessons, according to a Friday morning notice to families and staff.
Meals will be available for curbside pick-up at schools Tuesday and Gwinnett will deliver meals along all bus routes. Buses will run their routes from about 10:45 a.m. to noon.
After the digital learning day Tuesday, students will return to the instructional preference their families selected, in person or digital, for the rest of the week.