Gwinnett student wins category of international business contest

Cory Shin, a senior at Mill Creek High School, recently won first place in the community giving project category of the 2021 DECA International Career Development conference.
Shin will attend the University of Pennsylvania in the fall, where he will begin a dual degree in international studies and business.
He was one of a dozen Gwinnett County Public Schools students, from six schools, to place in the top 20 of their events, according to a news release from the school district. Almost 13,000 students from around the world participated in the competition.
Nabil Kassam, a junior at North Gwinnett High School, won second place in the entrepreneurship series.
Six other Gwinnett students were top 10 finalists.
DECA is a nonprofit that prepares students for careers in marketing, finance, hospitality and management.