ajc logo
X

Gwinnett student wins category of international business contest

Cory Shin won first place at DECA Internationals.
Cory Shin won first place at DECA Internationals.

Credit: Provided

Credit: Provided

Local News | 13 minutes ago
By Alia Malik, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Cory Shin, a senior at Mill Creek High School, recently won first place in the community giving project category of the 2021 DECA International Career Development conference.

Shin will attend the University of Pennsylvania in the fall, where he will begin a dual degree in international studies and business.

ExploreMore stories about Gwinnett County Public Schools

He was one of a dozen Gwinnett County Public Schools students, from six schools, to place in the top 20 of their events, according to a news release from the school district. Almost 13,000 students from around the world participated in the competition.

Nabil Kassam, a junior at North Gwinnett High School, won second place in the entrepreneurship series.

Six other Gwinnett students were top 10 finalists.

DECA is a nonprofit that prepares students for careers in marketing, finance, hospitality and management.

In Other News

© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top