Gwinnett student surprised with $40,000 scholarship, Amazon internship

“Sierra has been a wonderful student to watch grow,” Laura Gray, the teacher who nominated her for the scholarship, said in the news release. “She is enthusiastic, inquisitive, independent, and intelligent, but what stands out most of all is her unbridled passion to engineer ways to always be helping others. It is this passion that will help her change the world for the better.”

During a job shadow experience three years ago at IBM and The Weather Company, Frisbee wrote artificial intelligence programs using the Watson computer. She worked on robotics research projects for three summers as an intern at the Georgia Tech Research Institute Aerospace, Transportation and Advanced Systems Laboratory, according to the Gwinnett school district.

GSMST is a lottery-based accelerated science, technology, engineering and mathematics school. The U.S. Department of Education in 2016 named it a National Blue Ribbon School of Excellence.