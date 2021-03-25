Robot dog teaches lessons at Gwinnett County elementary school

At Georgia Tech, a computer science professor developed a virtual teaching assistant that answered students’ questions online to save himself the time. A Massachusetts Institute of Technology group tested a robot designed to look like a teddy bear in language lessons for students.

“It’s not meant to replace the teacher,” said Chris Kocks, a former technology consultant. He and his wife, Lisa Kocks, an instructional coach at the school, are field testing the robot dog this semester at the elementary school near Suwanee.

The Kocks first developed the AI Puppy with fall detection software after Chris’ mother repeatedly fell in the middle of the night. The couple co-founded a company called RoboSolucio.

When the coronavirus pandemic forced teachers to simultaneously teach students in person and digitally, they saw a new opportunity to help.

“It’s meant to give them a partner in the classroom, someone they can depend on,” Chris Kocks said.

Lisa and Chris Kocks, founders of RoboSolucio, carry Ai Puppy, their robotic teacher assistant, to a third-grade classroom at Rock Springs Elementary School in Gwinnett County on Wednesday afternoon, March 17, 2021. Ben Gray for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution Credit: BEN@BENGRAY.COM Credit: BEN@BENGRAY.COM

During class, the robot dog wore a shamrock garland and a sparkly green hat to read a lesson about St. Patrick’s Day. The students listened raptly.

“To celebrate St. Patrick’s Day, ask an adult to help you make green Jell-O, green drinks, green cupcakes or green pancakes,” the robot dog, which delivers scripted lessons in a woman’s voice provided by Google.

“I do like how it works,” said 9-year-old Andreea Schonemann. “It’s basically like a teacher.”

Alisa Bennett, the students’ teacher, watched the lesson from the back of the room.

“It’s a robot, so the kids are already interested and then they’re more prone to pay attention,” Bennett said.

Explore More stories about Gwinnett County Public Schools

The AI Puppy is a modified and customized Misty II, manufactured by Colorado-based Misty Robotics. The prototype looks like a woman, but the Kocks added floppy ears after seeing research that concluded children and the elderly respond best to robots in the shape of “fuzzy, cuddly pets.”

Rock Springs Principal Allan Gee said his students are learning about design thinking just by watching the field testing process for AI Puppy.

“Sometimes you will fail,” Gee said. “You will fail forward and you will grow from that.”