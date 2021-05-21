Gwinnett student loses suspension appeal after disputing Zoom data

Lotito hired a forensics expert who said there were obvious errors in the IP addresses. The Zoom log listed Malachi’s public address for several people, including classmates who were not Zoom bombers and were not logging in from the same house as him, said the expert, Scott Moulton.

Moulton, who owns Forensic Strategy Services in Woodstock, also said the Zoom bombers’ local IP addresses, which pinpoint the device being used, did not match the configuration of Malachi’s router.

Lotito said he did not think the Gwinnett County Board of Education considered Moulton’s report.

The school board discussed Malachi’s appeal and other disciplinary matters in closed session Thursday, pursuant to state and federal privacy laws. The school district has declined to comment on the case, citing the same laws. Lotito provided documentation of Malachi’s suspension, his appeal and board’s decision.

Malachi’s family said they are looking into private schools for next year, but they are fighting to clear his name and expunge the incident from his record.