Gwinnett student among 28 recipients of race relations prize

A student who graduated last month from Grayson High School is one of 28 students recently awarded the Princeton Prize in Race Relations.
Jamal Sayid was honored for leading the Global Diversity and Awareness Club, which met monthly to highlight different regions of the world, according to a news release from Gwinnett County Public Schools.
The prize recognizes high school students who advance racial equity and understanding through volunteer activities, the news release said.
Sayid won $1,000 and an invitation to this month’s virtual symposium on race. Local Princeton University alumni will recognize Sayid in a ceremony.
Sayid’s club held Heritage Recognition Months, forums, community service, voter registration and advocacy campaigns. The club’s activities facilitated engagement from Grayson High administration and faculty, according to the news release.
Sayid was also senior class president, according to his biography on the Princeton Prize’s website.
He plans to major in political science and business administration at Rice University. He hopes to become an attorney and serve in Congress, according to the website.
More than 400 Princeton University alumni volunteers administer the prize to address racial inequity and develop understanding.