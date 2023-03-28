X

Gwinnett spends federal COVID funding on license plate readers for hotels

By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Gwinnett County recently allocated $500,000 of federal Coronavirus Local Fiscal Recovery funds to Explore Gwinnett, the county’s tourism and hospitality arm, to stimulate sectors harmed by the coronavirus pandemic.

“The arts and entertainment industries contribute significantly to our county’s vibrant culture and economy,” said Gwinnett County Chairwoman Nicole Love Hendrickson in a news release. “We’re proud to use this portion of federal funding to invest in their success, and we look forward to seeing these industries continue to thrive here.”

Explore Gwinnett will spend half the money to lease Flock license plate readers to 110 hotels. Some will be placed at the Gas South District and Coolray Field. The cameras will “improve safety and curb car theft,” the release said.

Explore Gwinnett will also spend $150,000 on a partnership with nonprofit FreshFilms to prepare Meadowcreek and Berkmar High School students for jobs in Georgia’s entertainment industry.

The county gave Explore Gwinnett’s Arts Recovery Program $100,000 to help arts and entertainment nonprofits pay rent and utility costs.

All the money comes from the federal American Rescue Plan Act.

Alia Malik covers Gwinnett County.

