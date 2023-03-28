Gwinnett spends federal COVID funding on license plate readers for hotels

“The arts and entertainment industries contribute significantly to our county’s vibrant culture and economy,” said Gwinnett County Chairwoman Nicole Love Hendrickson in a news release. “We’re proud to use this portion of federal funding to invest in their success, and we look forward to seeing these industries continue to thrive here.”

Explore Gwinnett will spend half the money to lease Flock license plate readers to 110 hotels. Some will be placed at the Gas South District and Coolray Field. The cameras will “improve safety and curb car theft,” the release said.