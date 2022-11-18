ajc logo
X

Gwinnett settles for $2M with bounty hunters acquitted of kidnapping

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

News
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
17 minutes ago

The Gwinnett County Board of Commissioners on Tuesday approved a $2 million settlement with two Tennessee bounty hunters who were charged with kidnapping and home invasion in a 2014 incident near Lawrenceville.

Police said Kevin Roberson and Khalil Abdullah were trying to arrest a man on a misdemeanor traffic violation out of Tennessee when they kicked in the door of a Castlebrooke Way home and pointed guns at the fugitive’s wife and children. A grand jury in 2015 indicted them on charges of kidnapping, home invasion, false imprisonment, aggravated assault and cruelty to children. They were acquitted of all charges the following year.

Roberson and Abdullah in 2019 sued the county and two police officers, Albert Miller and Ronnetta Coates, in federal court alleging malicious prosecution.

ExploreBondsmen not guilty of kidnapping, released after 2 years

One of their attorneys argued in 2014 that the law allows bounty hunters to enter homes, use force and take other actions that would be illegal for police. They denied threatening the children.

Roberson spent 21 months in the Gwinnett County Jail because he could not afford his high bond, according to his lawyer, Kevin Ramon Anderson of West Palm Beach, FL.

“He was placed in jail as, essentially, a law enforcement figure,” Anderson said. “That is a very tough position to be in when you’re in general population.”

Abdullah spent five months in the jail, according to county records.

The lawsuit accused Miller and Coates of arresting the bounty hunters without probable cause in violation of their Fourth Amendment rights. Roberson and Abdullah suffered emotionally, physically and financially as a result of their arrest and incarceration, the lawsuit said.

Gwinnett County Attorney Michael Ludwiczak told commissioners Tuesday that Roberson and Abdullah’s allegations in the federal lawsuit “have been vigorously disputed during the course of this litigation.”

But the county is proposing to settle because of the risks of taking the case to a jury and the expenses of continuing the litigation, he said.

“I recommend this proposed settlement to this board as a prudent resolution of this matter,” he said.

ExploreMore stories about Gwinnett County

The county’s $2 million contribution is its self-insured retention amount, allowing the county to be reimbursed by its insurer for all attorneys’ fees and litigation expenses to date, Ludwiczak said. The settlement includes a final dismissal of the lawsuit and a full release of the claims against the county and police officers, he said.

Anderson declined to say how Roberson and Abdullah will split the settlement.

About the Author

Follow Alia Malik on twitter

Alia Malik covers Gwinnett County.

Editors' Picks

Credit: AJC file photo

Poole’s Bar-B-Q closing after more than 30 years15h ago

Credit: TNS

Georgia judge accused of making sexist, derogatory remarks
18h ago

Credit: Jenni Girtman

New Concourse T extension is open at Hartsfield-Jackson
16h ago

Credit: Forsyth County fire department

EMT driving ambulance killed in head-on crash in Forsyth County
9h ago

Credit: Forsyth County fire department

EMT driving ambulance killed in head-on crash in Forsyth County
9h ago

Credit: GBI

Officer fires to stop shootout in the middle of DeKalb street, GBI says
16h ago
The Latest

Credit: Miguel Martinez

As rising temps reshape Georgia’s fruit industry, citrus takes root
1h ago
Cobb Elections to recertify, declare new winner in Kennesaw Council race
Georgia senate committee debates reforming development authorities
Featured

Credit: Forsyth County fire department

EMT driving ambulance killed in head-on crash in Forsyth County
9h ago
Liberty Media to split off Atlanta Braves into separate publicly traded company
22h ago
OPINION: One last win for House Speaker David Ralston
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top