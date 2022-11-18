Gwinnett settles for $2M with bounty hunters acquitted of kidnapping

“He was placed in jail as, essentially, a law enforcement figure,” Anderson said. “That is a very tough position to be in when you’re in general population.”

Abdullah spent five months in the jail, according to county records.

The lawsuit accused Miller and Coates of arresting the bounty hunters without probable cause in violation of their Fourth Amendment rights. Roberson and Abdullah suffered emotionally, physically and financially as a result of their arrest and incarceration, the lawsuit said.

Gwinnett County Attorney Michael Ludwiczak told commissioners Tuesday that Roberson and Abdullah’s allegations in the federal lawsuit “have been vigorously disputed during the course of this litigation.”

But the county is proposing to settle because of the risks of taking the case to a jury and the expenses of continuing the litigation, he said.

“I recommend this proposed settlement to this board as a prudent resolution of this matter,” he said.

Explore More stories about Gwinnett County

The county’s $2 million contribution is its self-insured retention amount, allowing the county to be reimbursed by its insurer for all attorneys’ fees and litigation expenses to date, Ludwiczak said. The settlement includes a final dismissal of the lawsuit and a full release of the claims against the county and police officers, he said.

Anderson declined to say how Roberson and Abdullah will split the settlement.