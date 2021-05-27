Gwinnett school year is over but summer meals are available

The three partners activated pop-up locations where families can get locally sourced meat or fish, eggs, milk or non-dairy substitutes, cereal, pantry staples and fresh vegetables for free, according to a news release from Goodr, the waste management company.

Explore More stories about Gwinnett County Public Schools

The pop-up locations can each serve more than 200 families. They will run for a day each at Lenora Park, Sweet Water Park, Freeman’s Mill Park and Bryson Park.