Gwinnett school year is over but summer meals are available

The academic year in Gwinnett County Public Schools ended Wednesday, but the school district, county and a local sustainable waste management company are working to feed children over summer break.
The three partners activated pop-up locations where families can get locally sourced meat or fish, eggs, milk or non-dairy substitutes, cereal, pantry staples and fresh vegetables for free, according to a news release from Goodr, the waste management company.
The pop-up locations can each serve more than 200 families. They will run for a day each at Lenora Park, Sweet Water Park, Freeman’s Mill Park and Bryson Park.
The partnership will also deliver 850 snack packs for children to 37 schools, according to Goodr. The initiative runs through Saturday.
Separately, the Gwinnett Summer Meals Program begins June 1, providing free grab-and-go breakfasts and lunches for children at 25 locations including some county parks and libraries. It is part of a U.S. Department of Agriculture effort.
“It’s an honor to serve families in Gwinnett for over a year now.” Goodr CEO Jasmine Crowe said in the news release. “We’ve had the pleasure of bringing food to families during the pandemic and I am excited to continue our relationship with Gwinnett county and serve even more people during these difficult times.”
Goodr Popup Grocery Stores:
Thursday, May 27: 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Lenora Park, 4315 Lenora Church Road, Snellville
Friday, May 28: 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Sweet Water Park, 800 Bethesda School Road, Lawrenceville
Saturday, May 29: 10 a.m. to noon at Freeman’s Mill Park, 1401 Alcovy Road, Lawrenceville
Saturday, May 29: 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Bryson Park, 5075 Lawrenceville Highway, Lilburn