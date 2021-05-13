Gwinnett to provide summer meals to kids at 25 locations

Gwinnett children do not need to go hungry this summer. After Gwinnett County Public Schools wraps up its meal service for the school year, the Gwinnett Summer Meals program will provide free grab-and-go breakfasts and lunches for children 18 years of age and younger at county parks, libraries and other locations beginning June 1. Meals are also available for adults 19 years of age and older with physical or mental disabilities who are enrolled in a school-based program.
Parents or children can pick up nutritious meals 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday at 25 locations throughout the county: www.GwinnettSummerMeals.com.
Gwinnett’s program is part of the Summer Food Service Program offered through the U.S. Department of Agriculture and is sponsored by the nonprofit Georgia Nutritional Services Inc., which will provide the meal vendor. The USDA provides funding for the program.
The Summer Meals program is hiring seasonal part-time meal compliance workers for 30 hours per week, Mon. through Fri. from May to Aug. Qualified applicants must be 18 years or older and should have customer service, food service and general labor experience. Apply: www.GwinnettCountyJobs.com.
Volunteers are needed at each location: www.VolunteerGwinnett.net .
Emergency meal kits and information will also be available at each location for residents ages 60 and older who need assistance with hunger, health, or mobility.
Information: www.GwinnettSummerMeals.com or 770-822-8840.