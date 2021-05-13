Gwinnett to provide summer meals to kids at 25 locations

Parents or children can pick up nutritious meals 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday at 25 locations throughout the county: www.GwinnettSummerMeals.com.

Gwinnett’s program is part of the Summer Food Service Program offered through the U.S. Department of Agriculture and is sponsored by the nonprofit Georgia Nutritional Services Inc., which will provide the meal vendor. The USDA provides funding for the program.