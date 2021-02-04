Gwinnett school district names counselors of the year

Gwinnett County Public Schools named elementary, middle and high school counselors of the year Tuesday as part of the school district’s celebration of National School Counseling Week.
In a virtual event, Gwinnett honored Lauren Butler of Ivy Creek Elementary School, Fabiana Fischer of Dacula Middle School and Boone Benton of Brookwood High School.
Hull Middle School Principal Denise Showell was chosen as counselor administrator of the year for her support of her school’s counseling department.
Speakers said this year has been a hard one for students grappling with the coronavirus pandemic but counselors have found innovative ways to connect with them online and in person.
“Thank you for what you do each and every day and thank you for the impact that you make on the lives of the students that you serve,” Superintendent J. Alvin Wilbanks said.
Many Gwinnett counselors have been honored at the national level, including Laura Ross of Five Forks Middle School, who was the 2020 National School Counselor of the Year.