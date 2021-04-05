Gwinnett school district adds incentives for substitute teachers

Explore More stories about Gwinnett County Public Schools

Effective March 1, the school district increased substitute teacher pay from $98 to $108 per day, Batiste said. Pay for extended teaching substitutes, those who spend 10 or more days in the same classroom, increased from $108 to $120 per day, Batiste said. Those rates will remain in effect for the duration of the pandemic, she said.

Before the pandemic, Gwinnett hired substitutes to cover teacher absences more than 90% of the time, but that rate dropped to 67% in the fall semester. When substitutes could not be found, schools often merged classes together or directed other employees, such as instructional coaches or clerks, to fill in.