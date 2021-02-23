X

Gwinnett school counselor named best in Georgia

Teshia Stovall Dula of Hull Middle School in Gwinnett was named the statewide school counselor of the year. (AJC file photo)
By Alia Malik, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

The Georgia School Counselor Association recently named Teshia Stovall Dula of Hull Middle School in Gwinnett as the state’s top counselor.

Dula will represent Georgia in the American School Counselor Association’s national counselor of the year competition.

Dula spearheads or sponsors several organizations at Hull, including the LIONS Academy mentorship program, Girls on the Run and the cheerleading team, according to a Gwinnett County Public Schools news release.

“Mrs. Dula is a great school counselor because she is dedicated to students’ academic, emotional and social success and she implements programming that addresses each of these areas,” Hull Middle School Principal Denise Showell said in the release.

Laura Spencer of Ivy Creek Elementary School in Gwinnett was first runner-up for the award.

The statewide school counselors association also honored Norcross High School Assistant Principal Ashley Watson as supervisor of the year.

