Gwinnett school board to hold hearing Thursday on proposed budget

The Gwinnett County Board of Education is poised to hold the first of two hearings on the district’s $2.35 billion proposed budget.
The hearing will take place at 6 p.m. Thursday in the board room of the J. Alvin Wilbanks Instructional Support Center, 437 Old Peachtree Road NW in Suwanee.
Gwinnett County Public Schools staff will present an overview of the budget for next fiscal year before opening the hearing to the public for comments and questions. Board members will also have the chance to make comments and ask questions.
The second public hearing, final budget adoption and tentative tax rate adoption are scheduled for June 17. The board plans to adopt a final tax rate sometime in July.
The budget is $8.4 million, or 0.4%, more than this fiscal year. The school district plans to keep the tax rate at 21.60 mills.
The budget includes raises for all employees. It would be balanced with nearly $13 million from reserves.
Gwinnett, the largest school district in Georgia, is expecting a student enrollment of about 180,000 next year, about 2,500 more than this school year.