Gwinnett school board to hold hearing Thursday on proposed budget

The hearing will take place at 6 p.m. Thursday in the board room of the J. Alvin Wilbanks Instructional Support Center, 437 Old Peachtree Road NW in Suwanee.

Explore More stories about Gwinnett County Public Schools

Gwinnett County Public Schools staff will present an overview of the budget for next fiscal year before opening the hearing to the public for comments and questions. Board members will also have the chance to make comments and ask questions.