ajc logo
X

Gwinnett school board to hold hearing Thursday on proposed budget

The Gwinnett County Board of Education will hold a budget hearing Thursday. Curtis Compton ccompton@ajc.com
The Gwinnett County Board of Education will hold a budget hearing Thursday. Curtis Compton ccompton@ajc.com

Local News | 1 hour ago
By Alia Malik, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

The Gwinnett County Board of Education is poised to hold the first of two hearings on the district’s $2.35 billion proposed budget.

The hearing will take place at 6 p.m. Thursday in the board room of the J. Alvin Wilbanks Instructional Support Center, 437 Old Peachtree Road NW in Suwanee.

ExploreMore stories about Gwinnett County Public Schools

Gwinnett County Public Schools staff will present an overview of the budget for next fiscal year before opening the hearing to the public for comments and questions. Board members will also have the chance to make comments and ask questions.

The second public hearing, final budget adoption and tentative tax rate adoption are scheduled for June 17. The board plans to adopt a final tax rate sometime in July.

ExploreGwinnett school districts make plans for COVID-19 relief money

The budget is $8.4 million, or 0.4%, more than this fiscal year. The school district plans to keep the tax rate at 21.60 mills.

The budget includes raises for all employees. It would be balanced with nearly $13 million from reserves.

Gwinnett, the largest school district in Georgia, is expecting a student enrollment of about 180,000 next year, about 2,500 more than this school year.

In Other News

© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top