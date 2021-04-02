Gwinnett school board approves job posting for Wilbanks’ successor

“I think this search is going to yield a tremendous number of candidates,” Board Chair Everton Blair said. “We will have so many that we’ll be in the position of being able to choose awesome folks and ask really rigorous questions.”

Explore More stories about Gwinnett County Public Schools

Just over two weeks ago, the board voted to buy out the final 11 months of Superintendent J. Alvin Wilbanks’ contract, which had been set to expire June 30, 2022. Wilbanks, who became superintendent in 1996, is the longest-serving superintendent of a large school district in the country.