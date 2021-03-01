Gwinnett public schools: All classes to be virtual on Tuesday

All Gwinnett County Public Schools students will learn virtually Tuesday during a scheduled digital learning day.
Tuesday is one of four at-home learning days the district built into this semester’s calendar so teachers can spend the time planning.
Teachers will not give real-time classes but students will access lessons in the eCLASS digital learning platform.
Schools will distribute meals for curbside pickup. The district will also deliver meals along bus routes countywide from about 10:45 a.m. to noon, beginning with the first stops on the routes.