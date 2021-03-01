X

Gwinnett public schools: All classes to be virtual on Tuesday

Gwinnett County Public Schools announced plans Thursday to open school with in-person instruction, along with an option for digital learning. CONTRIBUTED
Gwinnett County Public Schools announced plans Thursday to open school with in-person instruction, along with an option for digital learning. CONTRIBUTED

Local News | 58 minutes ago
By Alia Malik, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

All Gwinnett County Public Schools students will learn virtually Tuesday during a scheduled digital learning day.

Tuesday is one of four at-home learning days the district built into this semester’s calendar so teachers can spend the time planning.

ExploreMore stories about Gwinnett County Public Schools

Teachers will not give real-time classes but students will access lessons in the eCLASS digital learning platform.

Schools will distribute meals for curbside pickup. The district will also deliver meals along bus routes countywide from about 10:45 a.m. to noon, beginning with the first stops on the routes.

In Other News

© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.