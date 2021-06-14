Gwinnett police seek witnesses after 2 shot during domestic dispute

A man and a woman were injured in a double shooting at a Gwinnett County home Friday during a domestic dispute, and police are asking for help from the public to determine what happened.
Officers responded to a home on Destin Circle in Snellville just after midnight following reports of a person shot there, Gwinnett police spokeswoman Officer Hideshi Valle said in a news release.
At the scene, police found a man and woman suffering from gunshot wounds. Both were taken to the hospital and were stable, Valle said. They are both expected to survive.
Police believe the argument that preceded the shooting may have started in a driveway or nearby parking lot, and investigators have requested help from the public to determine the circumstances that led up to the incident. No further information has been released and police did not have updates on the case Monday.
Anyone who may have information to share in this case is asked to contact Gwinnett detectives at 770-513-5300. To remain anonymous, tipsters should contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477 or visit www.stopcrimeATL.com. Anonymous tipsters can receive a cash reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case.
