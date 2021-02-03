Gwinnett police: Man tries to commit 3 crimes, is thwarted each time

But police said Dickerson showed up on the officers’ radar again, this time after a home invasion was reported on Woodtree Lane. A homeowner said the man used a brick to break out a window and come inside, according to Flynn.

“When he entered the home, he was confronted by an armed homeowner,” he said. “Dickerson fled from the homeowner and led police on a foot chase before being arrested.”

He was taken into custody about 5:30 a.m. Detectives are now investigating to determine a motive for the alleged “crime spree,” Flynn said.

In addition to the home invasion charge and two counts of second-degree hijacking, Dickerson is facing misdemeanor charges of obstruction and criminal trespass.

Police are asking anyone with information in the case to contact detectives at 770-513-5300. Tipsters can remain anonymous, and be eligible for rewards of up to $2,000, by contacting Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-8477, texting information to 274637 or visiting the Crime Stoppers website.