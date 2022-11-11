ajc logo
Gwinnett Parks and Recreation earns national honor

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
44 minutes ago

Gwinnett County this fall earned accreditation from the National Recreation and Park Association for the first time in county history.

“I’m proud of our dedicated Parks and Recreation staff, who work daily to provide fun, safe and healthy recreational opportunities to nearly a million residents,” County Commission Chairwoman Nicole Love Hendrickson said in a news release.

The association’s Commission for Accreditation of Park and Recreation Agencies judged the county parks division’s operations, management and community service.

The accreditation means the parks division met more than 150 standards for management of land, facilities, resources, programs, safety and services, according to the county news release.

