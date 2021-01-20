Gwinnett offers virtual help sessions to elementary school parents

Gwinnett County Public Schools is offering virtual Zoom sessions to teach elementary school parents how to help their children as many learn at home during the coronavirus pandemic.
Young children all over the country are struggling especially during the pandemic and many need supervision to learn digitally from home, some educators say. A report on student assessments in December showed that some are slipping in math nationwide, with the worst performance at the elementary level, as the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported.
The schedule for Gwinnett’s sessions is as follows:
Kindergarten language arts: 9:30-10:30 a.m. Jan. 25.
Kindergarten math: 10-11 a.m. Feb. 2
First grade language arts: 10-11 a.m. Jan. 27
First grade math: 10-11 a.m. Feb. 3
Second grade language arts: 1-2 p.m. Jan. 28
Second grade math: 10:15-11:15 a.m. Feb. 4
Third grade language arts: 9-10 a.m. Feb. 4
Third grade math: 3-4 p.m. Jan. 28
Fourth grade language arts: 11 a.m.-noon Feb. 3
Fourth grade math: noon-1 p.m. Jan. 27
Fifth grade language arts: 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Feb. 4
Fifth grade math: 2-3 p.m. Jan. 25
Meetings can be accessed via the district’s website. Families can also find recordings of the meetings and tip sheets on that website.