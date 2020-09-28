X

Gwinnett man dead after car leaves road, crashes into tree

Jerry Brock, 36, of Lawrenceville, died in single-vehicle crash on McKendree Church Road in Gwinnett County, police said.
Credit: Gwinnett County Police Department

Gwinnett County | 44 minutes ago
By Henri Hollis, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

A man is dead after a weekend crash in Gwinnett County.

Jerry Brock, 36, of Lawrenceville, died at the scene after his car went off McKendree Church Road and hit a fence and a tree, according to Gwinnett police spokesman Cpl. Collin Flynn. Officers responded to the crash just after 3 a.m. Saturday.

Though the accident is still being investigated, “speed is believed to be a contributing factor to the crash,” Flynn said.

Anyone with information about the deadly wreck is asked to contact police at 770-513-5300. Tipsters can remain anonymous, and be eligible for rewards of up to $2,000, by contacting Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-8477, texting information to 274637 or visiting the Crime Stoppers website.

