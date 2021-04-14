Gwinnett man charged with involuntary manslaughter after cops say he shot friend in car

A Gwinnett County man was arrested and charged with involuntary manslaughter after police said he shot and killed his friend as they rode in a car together early Wednesday.
Jorge Ramirez, 31, of Norcross, faces multiple charges after officers responded to the scene in the 3400 block of Holcomb Bridge Road about 1:30 a.m., Gwinnett police spokesman Cpl. Collin Flynn said. Ramirez also has been charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, Flynn said.
Responding officers found the victim dead at the scene, sitting in the front seat of a Ford Explorer, Flynn said. The man had been shot once. Two other people were in the SUV with Ramirez and the victim, and they spoke with officers at the scene.
According to the initial investigation, the victim was driving and Ramirez was sitting in the backseat right behind him. Investigators believe Ramirez fired the gun and a bullet hit the driver. Gwinnett police did not say who called 911 after the shooting.
The victim was not identified because investigators have not notified his next of kin, Flynn said.
Ramirez was booked into the Gwinnett County Jail, where he remains without bond, according to online jail records.
