Gwinnett man charged with involuntary manslaughter after cops say he shot friend in car

Responding officers found the victim dead at the scene, sitting in the front seat of a Ford Explorer, Flynn said. The man had been shot once. Two other people were in the SUV with Ramirez and the victim, and they spoke with officers at the scene.

According to the initial investigation, the victim was driving and Ramirez was sitting in the backseat right behind him. Investigators believe Ramirez fired the gun and a bullet hit the driver. Gwinnett police did not say who called 911 after the shooting.