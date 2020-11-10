Gwinnett man accused of pointing laser at police helicopter

Fredy A. Contreras, 47, of Lilburn, is charged with obstruction and laser use against an aircraft, both misdemeanors. His case will also be referred to the Federal Aviation Administration and the U.S. Attorney for possible prosecution, Gwinnett police spokesman Cpl. Collin Flynn said Tuesday in a news release.

According to the initial investigation, a Gwinnett police helicopter was searching Misty View Trail in Lilburn for a stolen car. Just after 9 p.m., a green laser was pointed at the cockpit of the helicopter, Flynn said.