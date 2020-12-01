Gwinnett hosts annual meeting for special education services

Those interested can drop in between 9 a.m and noon at Building 200 of the J. Alvin Wilbanks Instructional Support Center at 437 Old Peachtree Road NW in Suwanee. The “Child Find” meeting will be in the Collins Hill Room 2.143.

At the meeting, the district will give information about services available for students between the ages of 3 and 21 with disabilities.