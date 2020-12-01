Gwinnett hosts annual meeting for special education services

Gwinnett County Public Schools will hold its annual meeting Thursday for families of children with disabilities who attend private or home schools but might be eligible for special education services through the public school district.
Those interested can drop in between 9 a.m and noon at Building 200 of the J. Alvin Wilbanks Instructional Support Center at 437 Old Peachtree Road NW in Suwanee. The “Child Find” meeting will be in the Collins Hill Room 2.143.
At the meeting, the district will give information about services available for students between the ages of 3 and 21 with disabilities.
Child Find is a provision of the U.S. Individuals with Disabilities Education Act that states all students with disabilities must be identified and evaluated. In Georgia, public school districts are responsible for finding and evaluating children within their jurisdictions who are suspected of needing special education and related services.
Families who are not able to attend Thursday’s event may contact Parent Mentor Jackie McNair at 678-301-7149 or mcnair@gcpsk12.org; Parent Mentor Dawn Albanese at 678-301-7212 or albanese@gcpsk12.org; or Becca McCleskey in the Office of Compliance at 678-301-7104 or mccleskey@gcpsk12.org