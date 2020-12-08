Gwinnett extends deadline for educational equity feedback

Gwinnett County Public Schools has extended the deadline for students, staff, families and community members to complete an online survey on proposed changes to procedures and equity issues in the district.
Educational equity is the idea of providing opportunities for success to all students, often by giving additional support to the disadvantaged. The public now has an additional month, until Jan. 11, to complete the survey on equity procedures.
Six equity teams made up of more than 100 school district employees have recommended the new procedures.
“As a district, we are committed to addressing and reducing educational inequities that exist and to providing students and staff with programs and support that increase opportunities for success,” said Tommy Welch, chief equity and compliance officer, in the school district’s online magazine. “The feedback we receive during the live GCPS Talk sessions and via our online survey will be very helpful as we continue our work in this critical area of educational equity.”
A summary of educational equity will air Jan. 11 on the GCPS TV channel, app and school district webpage.