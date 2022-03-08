Gwinnett County releases new district maps

The Gwinnett County Voter Registration & Elections Division has released updated maps of county commission, school board, congressional, state House and state Senate districts for this year’s elections.
Gov. Brian Kemp signed the new county commission and school board districts into law last month. The controversial commission map will change districts for about 40% of Gwinnett voters, county officials have said.
Voters should receive new precinct cards next month with updated districts, according to the county.
Primary and nonpartisan elections will be held May 24. That now includes two Gwinnett school board races, after Kemp last month signed a separate bill to make the Gwinnett County Board of Education nonpartisan.
School board candidates will now qualify in the same manner as other candidates for nonpartisan office, at the Voter Registrations & Elections Beauty P. Baldwin Building, 455 Grayson Highway, Suite 200 in Lawrenceville.
Nonpartisan races will appear on Democratic and Republican ballots. Voters can request ballots that only contain nonpartisan races.
Here are the new maps:
Gwinnett County Board of Education
U.S. House of Representatives districts in Gwinnett County
Georgia House of Representatives districts in Gwinnett County
