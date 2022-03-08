Hamburger icon
ajc logo
X

Gwinnett County releases new district maps

Marlene Fosque (L) and Ben Ku pose for a photograph at the Gwinnett Justice and Administration Center in Lawrenceville GA. Fosque and Ku are running for re-election this year to the Gwinnett County Commission, though their district boundaries have been altered. STEVE SCHAEFER / SPECIAL TO THE AJC

caption arrowCaption
Marlene Fosque (L) and Ben Ku pose for a photograph at the Gwinnett Justice and Administration Center in Lawrenceville GA. Fosque and Ku are running for re-election this year to the Gwinnett County Commission, though their district boundaries have been altered. STEVE SCHAEFER / SPECIAL TO THE AJC

News
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
58 minutes ago

The Gwinnett County Voter Registration & Elections Division has released updated maps of county commission, school board, congressional, state House and state Senate districts for this year’s elections.

Gov. Brian Kemp signed the new county commission and school board districts into law last month. The controversial commission map will change districts for about 40% of Gwinnett voters, county officials have said.

ExploreNew Gwinnett County commission and school board maps signed into law

Voters should receive new precinct cards next month with updated districts, according to the county.

Primary and nonpartisan elections will be held May 24. That now includes two Gwinnett school board races, after Kemp last month signed a separate bill to make the Gwinnett County Board of Education nonpartisan.

ExploreMore stories about Gwinnett County

School board candidates will now qualify in the same manner as other candidates for nonpartisan office, at the Voter Registrations & Elections Beauty P. Baldwin Building, 455 Grayson Highway, Suite 200 in Lawrenceville.

Nonpartisan races will appear on Democratic and Republican ballots. Voters can request ballots that only contain nonpartisan races.

Here are the new maps:

Gwinnett County Commission

Gwinnett County Board of Education

U.S. House of Representatives districts in Gwinnett County

Georgia House of Representatives districts in Gwinnett County

Georgia Senate districts in Gwinnett County

About the Author

Follow Alia Malik on twitter

Alia Malik covers Gwinnett County.

Editors' Picks
The Latest
Four days of celebrations coming for Andrew Young’s 90th birthday
1h ago
90 years of wisdom from Andrew Young
1h ago
Man shot, struck by vehicle in Cobb neighborhood, police say
14h ago
Featured
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top