Gwinnett district reports 88 cases of COVID-19 on first day of school

The cases involved 80 students and eight school district employees, according to a report posted on the district’s website. Several high schools reported multiple cases on the first day, including Archer High, which had 12, according to the report.

Masks are required for students and staff in Gwinnett schools regardless of vaccination status — a policy change announced late last month. The change was made due to new guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that called for masks in schools. In addition, coronavirus cases are rising in Georgia due to the highly contagious delta variant and low vaccination rates in the state.