Gwinnett district reports 88 cases of COVID-19 on first day of school

The Gwinnett County district reported 88 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, the first day of school.
The cases involved 80 students and eight school district employees, according to a report posted on the district’s website. Several high schools reported multiple cases on the first day, including Archer High, which had 12, according to the report.
Masks are required for students and staff in Gwinnett schools regardless of vaccination status — a policy change announced late last month. The change was made due to new guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that called for masks in schools. In addition, coronavirus cases are rising in Georgia due to the highly contagious delta variant and low vaccination rates in the state.
Only students in kindergarten, first, sixth and ninth grades as well as many students with special needs attended the first day of school in person, with the rest learning digitally. Students in grades 2, 3, 7 and 10 went back Thursday in person and the rest of the district starts Monday in person.
The COVID-19 case numbers include students who are learning in person this year or participating in extracurricular activities. About 3% of the roughly 180,000 students in Gwinnett are learning digitally this year, the school district said earlier this week.
As of Thursday, 195 students and school employees in the Gwinnett district have active cases of COVID-19, according to the daily report.
Last school year, the district reported 5,401 known cases of the coronavirus among students and employees.