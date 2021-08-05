Most Fulton County schools to require masks when school opens

Masks will be required in nearly all schools within Fulton County when classes start Monday.
There are more than 100 schools within Fulton County Schools. Students and employees will be required to don masks in all of them except those located in Johns Creek, where local COVID-19 case numbers were just low enough to fall under the district’s threshold for requiring masks.
Officials initially said masks would be optional in Fulton schools, but this week they revised the rule to require face coverings in schools located in cities with high COVID-19 case numbers. The district cited a “notable increase” in infections among students and staff, as well as the spread of the more contagious delta variant as reasons for the change.
If a city has more than 100 cases per 100,000 residents over a 14-day period, the schools located there will require masks. The district used data from a Fulton County Board of Health report issued Wednesday to determine that nearly all sites exceeded that threshold.
The rate in Johns Creek, located on the district’s north end, was 98 cases per 100,000 residents, according to health agency report. As a result, nine elementary schools, three middle schools and three high schools—Chattahoochee, Johns Creek and Northview — will recommend but not require face coverings.
Everywhere else in the district — from the southern cities of College Park, East Point, Fairburn, Hapeville, Palmetto, South Fulton and Union City to the northern points of Alpharetta, Milton, Sandy Springs and Roswell — will require masks.
Among those locations, the highest incidence rate is in Union City, with 372 cases per 100,000 residents.
The district posted a full list of schools and the mask rules on its website.
Across the metro area, masks are required in Atlanta, Clayton, DeKalb and Gwinnett school districts, but remain optional in Cobb.
This story will be updated.