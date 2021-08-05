Most Fulton County schools to require masks when school opens

There are more than 100 schools within Fulton County Schools. Students and employees will be required to don masks in all of them except those located in Johns Creek, where local COVID-19 case numbers were just low enough to fall under the district’s threshold for requiring masks.

Officials initially said masks would be optional in Fulton schools, but this week they revised the rule to require face coverings in schools located in cities with high COVID-19 case numbers. The district cited a “notable increase” in infections among students and staff, as well as the spread of the more contagious delta variant as reasons for the change.