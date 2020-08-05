Gwinnett deputy resigns after use-of-force investigation

Through an open records request, AJC.com obtained jail surveillance footage of the May 5 incident. The footage does not include audio.

The video shows Green, who sometimes uses a wheelchair due to back problems, unsuccessfully trying to chase down another inmate who threw water in his face. Green, 47, has been in jail since his arrest in April following a police chase and crash that caused Green’s back injuries, according to records.

As the video continues, Green returns to his wheelchair. Several deputies, including Hicks, show up soon after. He is then seen forcibly pulling Green to the ground and pushing on his body.

Credit: Gwinnett County Sheriff's Office

Conway and five other members of his staff deemed Hicks’ actions to be unwarranted, according to investigative documents signed on July 17. In addition to Conway, two of the staff members called for the deputy’s termination.

Hicks, however, resigned July 20, according to Georgia Peace Officer Standards and Training Council (POST) records.

Previous investigations into Hicks have ended with similar results, his POST file shows.

He began his career with Decatur police in 2003, but resigned in lieu of termination the following year, according to records. Hicks joined Lithonia police in June 2004 only to again resign in lieu of termination after four months on the job.

His certification was revoked in April 2006, but his POST file does not provide specific documentation on what led to that decision. No other details on the prior resignations were available.

The file indicates Hicks’ certification was reinstated in June 2017, and he was hired by the Gwinnett County Sheriff’s Office by the end of that year.

Sheriff’s spokeswoman Shannon Volkodav said Hicks joined the agency when Gwinnett had 52 positions that needed to be filled. Hicks, who served in the military after leaving law enforcement in 2004, received a positive recommendation from his military supervisor, she added.

Volkodav said Hicks performed his sheriff’s office duties well up until the May incident.

Sgt. Charles Johnson was also disciplined in connection with the incident because he did not stop Hicks, documents show. Johnson was suspended without pay for five days.

Green, who faces 10 charges from his April arrest including aggravated assault, theft by receiving and fleeing police, remains in jail on a $26,650 bond, according to records.

