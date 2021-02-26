Gwinnett court reverses expulsion of student after off-campus incident

The student was charged with a delinquent act in juvenile court after the incident, but his attorneys said in court filings that the charge was dismissed.

Under state law, school boards can only discipline students for off-campus behavior if it could result in felony charges or if it makes the student’s presence at school dangerous or disruptive. Whitner said the Gwinnett school district exceeded its authority by implementing its own policy that attempts to give the district more jurisdiction over off-campus behavior than allowed by law.

The student’s behavior did not fall under the list of offenses for which a juvenile can be charged with a felony, Whitner said. In court documents, the student’s attorneys said he made up with his classmate, his mother removed the gun from the home and he did not have access to any other weapons.

The statement from the school district’s spokeswoman said the student could have been charged with a felony if he were an adult.

The Southern Poverty Law Center said it has successfully challenged three other suspensions or expulsions of students of color this year in Gwinnett County.