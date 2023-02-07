X
Gwinnett County will hold hazardous waste collection event Saturday

News
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
19 minutes ago

Gwinnett County will collect household hazardous waste such as cleaners, automotive fluid and paint Saturday at the county fairgrounds.

The event will take place from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The fairgrounds are located at 2405 Sugarloaf Parkway, Lawrenceville.

Residents can bring up to five containers of hazardous waste for free disposal. Containers should be similar to laundry baskets or copy paper boxes. The containers will not be returned.

Volunteers are still needed for the event. Those interested in volunteering should sign up online.

Accepted items are as follows:

  • Aerosol/spray pesticides
  • Automotive products (engine degreaser, brake fluid, transmission fluid, antifreeze, etc.)
  • Cleaners, corrosives, spot removers, acids and bases
  • Aerosol/spray paint
  • Auto batteries
  • Batteries (household and rechargeable)
  • Chlorinated solvents
  • Cooking oil and grease
  • Fire extinguishers
  • Flammables (lighter fluid and waste fuels (kerosene, gasoline, diesel fuel, etc.)
  • Fluorescent bulbs and ballasts
  • Insecticides
  • Latex and water based paints
  • Lawn care products
  • Mercury
  • Mercury salts and elemental mercury thermometers
  • Oil based paint and stains
  • Oxidizers
  • Pesticides
  • Poisons
  • Propane cylinders
  • Solvents and varnishes
  • Thermostats and other mercury containing items
  • Thinners and paint strippers
  • Weed killer
  • Wood preservatives

Ammunition, radioactive waste, pharmaceuticals, biomedical or biohazard waste will not be accepted.

