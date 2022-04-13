Gwinnett to start rideshare program early next year

“I think it was just a breath of fresh air for the Snellville community. (Public transit) was something that they didn’t previously have access to,” Tyler said.

Because the program was so successful, the county has decided to expand the program to the Centerville area. During the eight-month pilot program, more than 44,000 people participated, averaging about 240 passengers a day, Tyler told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution in an email on Tuesday. The pilot program cost the county just over $1 million.

In March, the Gwinnett County Board of Commissioners approved the purchase of 14 vehicles, which could take 12 months to arrive, Tyler said. The Ford E-450s that were approved can carry up to 14 passengers and will be wheelchair accessible.

The county has a priority list that could help the program expand further. If the concept works out and funding is available, the program could expand to the Buford-Suwanee area, and the Dacula-Lawrenceville area.

“Typically, when you look for adding micro-transit, you’re looking to service areas that are not currently serviced by your local bus. That way you are utilizing micro-transit to kind of bridge that gap,” Tyler said.

Just like an Uber or Lyft service, when riders use the app they will be able to see vehicles in the area, and how long that vehicle could take to arrive for pick-up, Tyler said.

“We will have multiple vehicles that will kind of be in different pockets of the service area. So that way we’re able to be more timely and efficient for passengers,” Tyler said.

Once the program officially starts there will be at least one change; it won’t be free.

The county does not have a set target price for now, as they are working to make sure it is fair and equitable, Tyler said.

Tyler thinks the program will continue to be successful once it is expanded to the Centerville area, as residents have asked for the program to be brought back to the area, Tyler said.