Gwinnett County to host inaugural Welcoming Week Festival

The festival kicks off Welcoming Week, which is supposed to bring diverse residents together and highlight the importance of an inclusive community, according to an announcement on the county’s website. Gwinnett is considered the most diverse county in the Southeast.

The event will be held Sept. 10 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the plaza outside the Gwinnett Justice and Administration Center, 75 Langley Drive in Lawrenceville. It will include arts and crafts, games and food trucks, according to the website.