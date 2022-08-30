Gwinnett County to host inaugural Welcoming Week Festival

Gwinnett County will hold its first-ever Welcoming Week Festival next month, part of its participation in the nationwide Welcoming Network.
The festival kicks off Welcoming Week, which is supposed to bring diverse residents together and highlight the importance of an inclusive community, according to an announcement on the county’s website. Gwinnett is considered the most diverse county in the Southeast.
The event will be held Sept. 10 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the plaza outside the Gwinnett Justice and Administration Center, 75 Langley Drive in Lawrenceville. It will include arts and crafts, games and food trucks, according to the website.
Register here to attend the festival.
The Welcoming Network is an international association of more than 300 local governments and nonprofits. The group is run by Welcoming America, a nonprofit that promotes inclusion toward immigrants and others. The network helps members increase equity in areas such as language access, health care and economic development.
