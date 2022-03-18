Hamburger icon
ajc logo
X

Gwinnett joins global group to make communities more welcoming

Myrna Gacusan gives 11-year old Rinna a hug before she begins her school day at Coleman Middle School in Duluth on August 7, 2017. The 1996 Summer Olympics in Atlanta triggered a population boom — and international immigrants — in the Atlanta area. With a school system that was already beginning to be considered among the best in the Southeast, Gwinnett County was a popular destination. JOHN SPINK/JSPINK@AJC.COM

Credit: John Spink

caption arrowCaption
Myrna Gacusan gives 11-year old Rinna a hug before she begins her school day at Coleman Middle School in Duluth on August 7, 2017. The 1996 Summer Olympics in Atlanta triggered a population boom — and international immigrants — in the Atlanta area. With a school system that was already beginning to be considered among the best in the Southeast, Gwinnett County was a popular destination. JOHN SPINK/JSPINK@AJC.COM

Credit: John Spink

Credit: John Spink

News
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
56 minutes ago

Gwinnett County has joined the Welcoming Network, an international association of more than 300 local governments and nonprofits working to build more inclusive communities.

The group is run by Welcoming America, a nonprofit that promotes inclusion toward immigrants and others. It helps members increase equity in areas such as language access, health care and economic development, according to a county news release.

ExploreMore stories about Gwinnett County

Gwinnett County is the second-largest county in Georgia, and the most diverse.

“In Gwinnett, we recognize that advancing inclusion and belonging for people of all races, national origins and ethnicities strengthens our purpose,” Commission Chairwoman Nicole Love Hendrickson said in the release. “Foreign-born residents are a vital part of our community and bring fresh perspectives and new ideas, start businesses and contribute to the vibrancy we all value.”

About the Author

Follow Alia Malik on twitter

Alia Malik covers Gwinnett County.

Editors' Picks
The Latest
Sunshine Week shines light on efforts to hold government accountable
56m ago
Incentives part of plan to attract, retain 911 dispatchers amid high turnover
1h ago
Free Chapel holds first service in new Midtown digs on Sunday
14h ago
Featured
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top