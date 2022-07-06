Gwinnett County sets public hearings for tax rate

Commissioners will also consider separate millage rates for the police, fire and emergency services, development and code enforcement, recreation and economic development funds. The county’s total property tax rate is currently 14.71 mills, not including the rates set by cities and Gwinnett County Public Schools.

Gwinnett County offers a value offset exemption, which freezes the assessed value of eligible homes on Jan. 1 after an ownership change. Homeowners must live in the home to qualify.

About 60% of residential properties in Gwinnett have the exemption. Those homeowners will not pay more in county taxes if the millage rate remains the same. The exemption does not apply to city or school district taxes.

Commissioners are also accepting online comments about the proposed millage rates until 9 p.m. on July 18.

The board is scheduled to vote on the tax rates during its regular meeting July 19 at 2 p.m.

The county has posted legal notices regarding the 2022 digest and property tax increase.