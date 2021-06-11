Gwinnett County schools to increase security at board meetings

Masks are now “strongly recommended” rather than required in Gwinnett school district buildings.

Ahead of this week’s meeting, the school district posted a list of rules to its website, saying only those signed up to speak may address the board and the audience cannot make comments or sounds while others are speaking. Anyone who disrupts the meeting will be warned and then removed if necessary, the district said.

“Individuals removed for disruptive behavior may face criminal charges,” the district said.

School resource officers removed at least one person from last month’s meeting, but “the bottom line was, there was not enough manpower in the room to remove everyone who was causing a disruption,” Roach said.

If the handful of officers had tried to kick out more people, additional safety issues could have arisen, she said.