AJC poll gives Republicans the edge in most races
Gwinnett County hosts free drive-through food giveaway today in Lilburn

Volunteers prepare to load food from the Atlanta Food Bank during Volunteer Gwinnett's Mobile Food Distribution program. (Courtesy Gwinnett County)

By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

The Gwinnett County Department of Community Services is hosting a free drive-through food distribution today at 4 p.m. at Bryson Park, 5075 Lawrenceville Highway in Lilburn.

Fresh and shelf-stable foods will be given out while supplies last. Drivers should make sure their trunks are empty, as the distribution is contactless and food will not be loaded inside vehicles.

No identification is required.

This is the first in a series of three distribution events, which will be repeated Nov. 15 and Dec. 20.

More information is available at volunteergwinnett.net.

Alia Malik covers Gwinnett County.

