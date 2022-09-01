ajc logo
Gwinnett County gets $2 million grant for senior citizen services

022422 Snellville: George Huddleston, 85, shoots pool with his friends at the Centerville Senior Center while Earl McPherson (left) and Henry Hunter (right) rack em up for a game on Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022, in Snellville. Gwinnett County is expanding its Health and Human Services department and a future expansion will connect the senior center with another building. “Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@ajc.com”`

Credit: Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@

By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
The Gwinnett County Board of Commissioners recently accepted more than $2 million from the Atlanta Regional Commission to reimburse the county for spending on services for senior citizens.

The ARC grant is a mix of state and federal funds. Gwinnett County is contributing a local match of about $140,000 from the senior services general fund maintained by the Health and Human Services Division.

Money will be spent on case management, meals, in-home assisted living and respite care, recreation and transportation, according to a memo from the county Department of Community Services.

The county commission authorized spending about $176,000 of the money on renewing subscriptions to Claris Companion, a software program that connects seniors to caregivers, doctors and family members.

Another $284,000 will go toward buying shelf-stable meals to distribute to seniors during inclement weather and other emergencies. Meals will also go to the county’s warming stations and veterans and family services operations, according to a county news release. The county is allocating an additional $76,000 for the meals from federal COVID-19 relief funding.

Alia Malik covers Gwinnett County.

