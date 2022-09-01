Gwinnett County gets $2 million grant for senior citizen services

The ARC grant is a mix of state and federal funds. Gwinnett County is contributing a local match of about $140,000 from the senior services general fund maintained by the Health and Human Services Division.

Explore Gwinnett County greenlights expansion of OneStop Centerville facility

Money will be spent on case management, meals, in-home assisted living and respite care, recreation and transportation, according to a memo from the county Department of Community Services.