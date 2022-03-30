Gwinnett County Clerk of Court opens passport office

Gwinnett County residents can now apply for passports at Clerk of Court Tiana Garner’s office in the Gwinnett Justice and Administration Center in Lawrenceville.
Passport services are available at windows No. 1 and 2 in the lobby of the Office of the Clerk of Court. Passport photos are available for a fee.
The office is open weekdays from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. with no appointments necessary.
A list of fees, acceptable forms of payment and necessary documents is in the passport section of the Clerk of Court’s website at GwinnettCourts.com and on the U.S. Department of State website at travel.state.gov.
The Gwinnett Justice and Administration Center’s address is 75 Langley Drive.
