Gwinnett County buys new ambulances

The Gwinnett County Board of Commissioners last week unanimously approved the purchase of four new ambulances for $1.15 million in special purpose local option sales tax money.
The county will buy the ambulances from Life Line Emergency Vehicles, which is based in Iowa.
Gwinnett emergency medical technicians and paramedics operate 33 ambulances, according to the county. Last year, they transported about 44,000 patients to area hospitals, the county said in a release.
The new ambulances will replace old ones based on their mileage and age, Fire and Emergency Services Director Russell Knick told commissioners.
About the Author
Editors' Picks