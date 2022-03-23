Gwinnett County awards $28M contract to resurface roads

The Gwinnett County Board of Commissioners recently awarded a contract of $28.1 million to E.R. Snell Contractor to resurface county roads.
The Georgia Department of Transportation will fund 25% of the contract. The county’s portion is funded by the 2017 special purpose local option sales tax program.
E.R. Snell Contractor had the lowest bid out of two responses, according to a memorandum from the county’s transportation department.
Gwinnett County maintains 2,700 center line miles of roadway, according to a news release. More than 100 miles will be resurfaced this year, the county said. Staffers assess pavement conditions to identify the roads that most need resurfacing, according to the news release.
The contract includes milling, asphalt topping, pavement markings and adjusting water valves and manholes, transportation director Lewis Cooksey told commissioners in a work session.
Some of the roads will be resurfaced with rubber from recycled tires, Cooksey said.
“Funds spent on resurfacing cut down on spending to patch or completely build a roadway,” the county said in the news release.
