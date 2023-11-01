Exclusive
Jenna Ellis’ lawyer talks guilty plea in Fulton Trump case

Gwinnett County asking residents to help design communities

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

News
By
16 minutes ago

The Gwinnett County Planning and Development Department is hosting a series of workshops where residents can share their thoughts on designing specific communities.

The events are part of the process for developing the county’s 2045 Unified Plan. Called Small Area Plan Charettes, they explore potential improvements to certain parts of the county and allow residents to review progress.

ExploreGwinnett commission weighs plan that calls for more redevelopment

All events are free and open to the public. They are as follows:

  • Wednesday from 4-7 p.m. and Thursday from 9 a.m.-noon with a 5-7 p.m. open house, Northbrook Parkway focus area, Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine, Lecture Hall C, 625 Old Peachtree Road, Suwanee
  • Nov. 8 and Nov. 9 from 2-5 p.m., Venture Parkway and Satellite Pointe focus area, Aviation Institute of Maintenance, 2025 Satellite Pointe, Duluth
  • Nov. 15 from 4-7 p.m. and Nov. 16 from 9 a.m.-noon with a 5-7 p.m. open house, Oakbrook Parkway focus area, Happy Valley Dim Sum & Asian Cuisine, 5495 Jimmy Carter Boulevard, Norcross

About the Author

Follow Alia Pharr on twitter

Alia Pharr covers Gwinnett County.

Editors' Picks

Credit: AP

ONLY ON AJC
EXCLUSIVE: Jenna Ellis’ lawyer talks guilty plea in Fulton Trump case46m ago

Credit: John Spink

Expect holiday travel crowds: Nearly half of Americans planning a trip
1h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Expanded rights coming for Georgia migrant farmworkers
1h ago

Credit: Discogs

ONLY ON AJC
RHONE: Hip-hop is like an old friend. Our relationship keeps evolving
1h ago

Credit: Discogs

ONLY ON AJC
RHONE: Hip-hop is like an old friend. Our relationship keeps evolving
1h ago

Credit: AP

LIVE UPDATES
Deluge of Israeli airstrikes destroy apartments in Gaza refugee camp
8h ago
The Latest
TAP HERE for more from AJC’s columnist Bill Torpy
48m ago
50 YEARS OF HIP-HOP
Atlanta’s LGBTQ+ community tackles hip-hop’s toxic masculinity
15h ago
Douglas County commissioner deploying amid conflict in Middle East
Featured

Credit: Richard Watkins

50 YEARS OF HIP-HOP
Atlanta’s LGBTQ+ community tackles hip-hop’s toxic masculinity
15h ago
10 ways to celebrate the 50th anniversary of hip-hop in Atlanta
His life was upended by paralysis, but he refused to give up his dreams
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top