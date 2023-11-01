Gwinnett County asking residents to help design communities

The Gwinnett County Planning and Development Department is hosting a series of workshops where residents can share their thoughts on designing specific communities.
The events are part of the process for developing the county’s 2045 Unified Plan. Called Small Area Plan Charettes, they explore potential improvements to certain parts of the county and allow residents to review progress.
All events are free and open to the public. They are as follows:
- Wednesday from 4-7 p.m. and Thursday from 9 a.m.-noon with a 5-7 p.m. open house, Northbrook Parkway focus area, Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine, Lecture Hall C, 625 Old Peachtree Road, Suwanee
- Nov. 8 and Nov. 9 from 2-5 p.m., Venture Parkway and Satellite Pointe focus area, Aviation Institute of Maintenance, 2025 Satellite Pointe, Duluth
- Nov. 15 from 4-7 p.m. and Nov. 16 from 9 a.m.-noon with a 5-7 p.m. open house, Oakbrook Parkway focus area, Happy Valley Dim Sum & Asian Cuisine, 5495 Jimmy Carter Boulevard, Norcross
