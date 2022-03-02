Gwinnett commission extends Sunday package alcohol sale hours

In a resolution, the Gwinnett commission said enabling beer and wine delivery and extending Sunday sales “would expand business opportunities for local retailers and provide greater convenience for residents.”

County Attorney Michael Ludwiczak first introduced the changes last month, but the commission tabled them to address concerns about enforcing age requirements for alcohol delivery and curbside pickup.

Commission Chairwoman Nicole Love Hendrickson said a special investigations unit of the Gwinnett County Police Department performs compliance checks on businesses, but officers might need updated training to enforce the new laws.

“We need to make sure that we’re on the cutting edge with regards to enforcement,” Hendrickson said. “Wanting to prohibit and prevent underage access to alcohol should be at the top of our minds, without being prohibitive to businesses.”

Hendrickson used to lead the Drug-Free Communities effort in Gwinnett.

“This, of course, is near and dear to me,” she said.