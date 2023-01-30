Gwinnett commission approves overhaul of special-needs playground

The Gwinnett County Board of Commissioners recently approved more than $979,000 to demolish and rebuild the county’s first special-needs playground.
The playground, at Bay Creek Park between Grayson and Loganville, dates to the park’s opening in 2004, said Community Services Director Tina Fleming to commissioners. It is called Unity Place.
The contract includes the playground’s demolition and replacement equipment, Fleming said. Funding comes from the 2017 special purpose local option sales tax (SPLOST) program.
Gwinnett’s recreation authority board recommended the project as part of a plan for 2017 SPLOST funding, Fleming said.
“The new playground will provide more shade and be more accessible,” Fleming said. It will have a circular ramp system and a large spinner and rocker that wheelchairs can use, she said.
The project also includes a new smaller playground with a more active theme, including an obstacle course for older children and young adults, Fleming said.
Two companies bid on the project and the county commission awarded the contract to PlaySouth.
