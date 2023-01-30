X
Dark Mode Toggle

Gwinnett commission approves overhaul of special-needs playground

News
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
18 minutes ago

The Gwinnett County Board of Commissioners recently approved more than $979,000 to demolish and rebuild the county’s first special-needs playground.

The playground, at Bay Creek Park between Grayson and Loganville, dates to the park’s opening in 2004, said Community Services Director Tina Fleming to commissioners. It is called Unity Place.

The contract includes the playground’s demolition and replacement equipment, Fleming said. Funding comes from the 2017 special purpose local option sales tax (SPLOST) program.

ExploreGwinnett approves open space community for Loganville

Gwinnett’s recreation authority board recommended the project as part of a plan for 2017 SPLOST funding, Fleming said.

“The new playground will provide more shade and be more accessible,” Fleming said. It will have a circular ramp system and a large spinner and rocker that wheelchairs can use, she said.

ExploreMore stories about Gwinnett County

The project also includes a new smaller playground with a more active theme, including an obstacle course for older children and young adults, Fleming said.

Two companies bid on the project and the county commission awarded the contract to PlaySouth.

About the Author

Follow Alia Malik on twitter

Alia Malik covers Gwinnett County.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Former UGA quarterback Stetson Bennett arrested in Dallas in public intoxication case15h ago

Credit: Atlanta Police Department

WATCH: APD pulls man from stolen, crashed patrol car seconds before train hits
17h ago

Credit: Chris O'Meara

Trustees picked by DeSantis may change progressive college
16h ago

Pornography and teens: Kids are curious and searching online
1h ago

Pornography and teens: Kids are curious and searching online
1h ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Faith in Georgia elections rises as fraud frenzy fades, AJC poll shows
1h ago
The Latest

Atlanta protests over police brutality spur calls for action, not violence
11h ago
Protest after release of Memphis police video ends peacefully in Atlanta
UGA: Football staffer unauthorized to drive vehicle involved in fatal crash
Featured

Credit: Michael Dwyer

Sports Insider: Gearing up for Super Bowl; LeBron James’ record pursuit
21h ago
Jeremy ‘Otis’ Maher of 94.9/The Bull takes over as Braves’ in-stadium host from Mark...
WSB’s Scott Slade stepping down as morning host after 32 years
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top